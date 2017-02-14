BRIEF-JSS to merge with swimming school operation firm
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
Feb 14 Medipal Holdings Corp:
* Says it will acquire planning, development and operation of system of medical pharmaceutical wholesale business from its wholly owned subsidiary MEDICEO CORPORATION. on April 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/kcZYbz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share