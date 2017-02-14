BRIEF-JSS to merge with swimming school operation firm
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
Feb 14 Oenon Holdings Inc:
* Says it repurchased 1.8 million shares of its common stock, at the price of 486,309,000 yen in total, as of Feb. 13
* Says previous plan disclosed on Nov. 30, 2016
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share