BRIEF-JSS to merge with swimming school operation firm
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
Feb 14 Evolable Asia Corp :
* Says the co plans to set up wholly owned subsidiary AirTrip Exchange in Tokyo, to undertake the money exchange business
* Says the business to start from March 1
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/byug9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share