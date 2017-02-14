China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
Feb 14 Umenohana Co Ltd:
* Says it will buy a business from Restaurant Systems Co Ltd via fully acquiring a wholly owned subsidiary of Restaurant Systems Co Ltd
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jjhuC9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 25 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malaysia