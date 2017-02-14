BRIEF-JSS to merge with swimming school operation firm
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
Feb 14 Sato Restaurant Systems Co Ltd:
* Says it will transfer its wholly owned subsidiary and its business to Umenohana Co Ltd
