BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
Feb 14 Tea Life Co Ltd:
* Says it to set up a unit planned with name of Tea Life Taiwan Co.,Ltd in April
* Says new unit to be capitalized at T$5 million
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/G5LxM4
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie