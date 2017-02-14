BRIEF-JSS to merge with swimming school operation firm
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
Feb 14 Jeans Mate Corp :
* Says 5,748,809 shares (39.99 percent stake) of Jeans Mate Corp were offered in a takeover bid by Rizap Group Inc from Jan. 17 to Feb. 13
* Acquisition price at 160 yen per share, 920 million yen in total
* Rizap Group also acquires 24 percent stake of shares in co via private placement, and co raises 645 million yen in total
* Rizap Group will own totaling 63.99 percent stake in co after transactions and to be top shareholder of co, effective on Feb. 20
* Shareholder Kenji Nishiwaki cuts stake in co to 0 percent from 23.61 percent
* Shareholder Masashi Nishiwaki cuts stake in co to 0 percent from 20.23 percent
* Shareholding structure changes will occur on Feb. 20
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/m50wtc
(Beijing Headline News)
