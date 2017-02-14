BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Kuze Co Ltd:
* Says it to repurchase up to 110,000 shares of its common stock, representing a 2.89 percent stake
* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of up to 99,880,000 yen in total, on Feb. 15
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ocF88M
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017