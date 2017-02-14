BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 21.2 percent y/y at 1.1 billion yuan ($160.19 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lF0Gho
($1 = 6.8669 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017