BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Zhejiang China Commodities City Group Co Ltd:
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will use 9.8 million yuan to jointly set up a fund management company in Yiwu
* Says the subsidiary will hold 49 percent stake in the new company
Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017