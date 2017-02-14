BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Hanon Systems :
* Says it will sell its entire 265.3 million shares of India subsidiary Visteon Electronics India Private Limited, a automotive application component firm, for 53.28 billion won
* It will hold 0 percent stake in the subsidiary after transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/AcnHBx
Further company coverage:
Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017