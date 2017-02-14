BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Orient International Enterprise, Ltd.:
* Says its controlling medical tech unit plans to sell entire 55 percent stake in Shanghai-based financial leasing unit for 18.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/byyky
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: