BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Easy Bio Inc :
* Says it changed Co-CEO to Chi Hyeon Wuk from Chi Won Chul, effective Feb. 14
* Says the other Co-CEO Kim Ji Beom still serves as Co-CEO in the company as well
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: