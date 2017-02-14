BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Sunbird Yacht Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 97.38 percent stake in Chengdu electronics firm for 3.34 billion yuan ($486.60 million)
* Says it plans to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan in share private placement to fund Chengdu firm's projects, transaction fees
* Says its shares to resume trade on Feb 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2leT58y; bit.ly/2laZbas
($1 = 6.8640 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: