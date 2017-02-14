BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Yangzhou Asiastar Bus Co Ltd
* Says it sold 112 buses in January, down 4 percent y/y
* Says it receives government subsidies of 100 million yuan ($14.57 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kOp9zd; bit.ly/2kOa0y6
($1 = 6.8635 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: