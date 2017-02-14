BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Zhejiang Jasan Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy garment maker Zhejiang Qiaoer Tingting Garment for 870 million yuan ($126.80 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 192.3 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kmc6q5
($1 = 6.8610 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: