BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Luoniushan Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from Feb 15 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kFXf69
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: