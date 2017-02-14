BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval for nebivolol tablets
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for nebivolol tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg
-- Source link: bit.ly/2lNcJp6
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
