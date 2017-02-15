Feb 15 Shenzhen Ysstech Info-tech Co., Ltd.:

* Says the co plans to set up a commercial factoring JV in Shanghai, with its controlling financial service subsidiary

* Says the registered capital of the JV to be at 50 million yuan

* Says the co and its subsidiary to hold 93 percent and 7 percent stake in the JV respectively, after the establishment

Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/by96Q

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)