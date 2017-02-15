French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 30
PARIS, May 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
Feb 15 Macromill Inc :
* Says its stock will begin trading on Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 22, under the symbol "3978.T"
* The company will offer 487,800 new shares
* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,050 yen per share, for about 1 billion yen in total
* Says subscription period from March 14 to March 17 and payment date on March 21
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/byAJj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
PARIS, May 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
* Says closing acquisition of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: