Feb 15 Macromill Inc :

* Says its stock will begin trading on Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 22, under the symbol "3978.T"

* The company will offer 487,800 new shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,050 yen per share, for about 1 billion yen in total

* Says subscription period from March 14 to March 17 and payment date on March 21

