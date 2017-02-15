Feb 15 Unitika Ltd :

* Says co sets up synthetic resins JV in Thailand named as Unitika Advance(Thailand) Co Ltd on Feb. 6, jointly with Osaka-based plastic maker Terabo Co Ltd and Thailand-based firm Kosen Fibertec (Thailand) Co Ltd

* Co holds 60 percent stake in JV

* Previous plan was disclosed on Nov. 25, 2016

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hIZsiV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)