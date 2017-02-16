SYDNEY Feb 17 Virgin Australia on
Friday posted a 48-percent fall in first-half underlying pre-tax
earnings and deferred the delivery of new Boeing 737MAX
aircraft after airfares tumbled due to tough conditions in the
domestic aviation market.
Australia's second-biggest airline reported an underlying
profit before tax of A$42.3 million ($32.55 million) for the six
months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$81.5 million in the
year-earlier period.
On a statutory basis, including restructuring charges
associated with a cost-savings programme, it reported a loss of
A$A21.5 million, compared with a A$62.5 million profit the year
before.
($1 = 1.2997 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Louise Ireland)