BRIEF-8K Miles Software Services says closing deal of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA
* Says closing acquisition of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Hunan Sundy Science and Technology Co Ltd :
* Actual controller proposed to pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VW0nKo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says closing acquisition of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.