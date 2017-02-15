BRIEF-8K Miles Software Services says closing deal of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA
* Says closing acquisition of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA
Feb 15 Acrodea Inc:
* Says it completed issuing 1.1 million new shares at 266 yen per share through private placement to an individual
* Says it raised 300 million yen in total
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wnaSNN
(Beijing Headline News)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.