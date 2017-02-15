Feb 15 NEC Corp:

* Says it received cease-and-desist order and surcharge order from Japan Fair Trade Commission on Feb. 15, due to violation of antimonopoly law

* Says it was required to stop the misconducts

* Says it was also required to pay surcharge of 240.65 million yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/O1dTw6

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)