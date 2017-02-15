BRIEF-8K Miles Software Services says closing deal of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA
* Says closing acquisition of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Riskmonster.com:
* Says it to repurchase up to 180,000 shares of its common stock, representing a 4.56 percent stake
* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of up to 157,140,000 yen in total, on Feb. 16
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/KAIysV
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says closing acquisition of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.