Feb 15 Riskmonster.com:

* Says it to repurchase up to 180,000 shares of its common stock, representing a 4.56 percent stake

* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of up to 157,140,000 yen in total, on Feb. 16

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/KAIysV

