BRIEF-Universal Entertainment says Tokyo District Court rejects shareholder's appeal
Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
Feb 15 Jiangsu Sunshine Co Ltd:
* Says Lu Yu transferred 3.1 percent stake in it to his mother, Yu Qinfen, on Feb. 14
* Says Lu Yu holds 0 percent stake and Yu Qinfen holds 8.1 percent stake in it now
