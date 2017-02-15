UPDATE 1-Singapore's cbank fines Credit Suisse, UOB over 1MDB-linked transactions
* MAS ends review of banks involved in 1MDB-linked transactions
Feb 15 Sinopac Financial Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says its subsidiary Bank SinoPac will issue T$2.25 billion 2017 1st series unsecured subordinated financial bonds (bond A of T$150 million and bond B of T$2.1 billion)
* Says par value and issue price of T$5 million for the bonds
* Maturity period from Feb. 24, 2017 to Feb. 24, 2024 for bond A, Feb. 24, 2017 to Feb. 24, 2027 for bond B
* Fixed interest rate of 1.6 percent for bond A and 1.9 percent for bond B
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JcWtpF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* MAS ends review of banks involved in 1MDB-linked transactions
SAO PAULO, May 29 President Michel Temer urged Brazil's top electoral court to decide quickly on a case alleging illegal funding of his 2014 campaign in order to lift political uncertainty overshadowing a recovery in Latin America's largest economy.