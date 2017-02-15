Italy - Factors to watch on May 30
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Feb 15 Dawning Information Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up tech JV with partners
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 75 million yuan and the co to hold 60 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/x86Vst
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages