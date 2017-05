Feb 16 Chang Wah Technology Co Ltd:

* Says it will buy 60 percent stake in SH Asia Pacific Pte.Ltd. at 9 billion yen in total from SH Materials Co., Ltd., instead of 70 percent stake in SH Asia Pacific Pte.Ltd. at 10.5 billion yen

* Says it will hold 60 percent stake in SH Asia Pacific Pte.Ltd. after acquisition

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aLpySs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)