WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 16 Guangxi Liuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a strategic cooperation agreement for modern pharmaceutical logistics extension services project with a hospital in Guangxi
* Says it will provide the hospital with construction of drug and medical equipment supply chain management platform and internal and modern logistics system
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jp26jS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.