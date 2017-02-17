Feb 16 Yitoa Intelligent Control Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 of 2017 to decrease by 66.65 percent 59.4 percent, or to be 23 million to 28 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 of 2016 was 69.0 million yuan

* To (use undistributed profits to) pay cash dividend of 1.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to the company's shareholders for 2016

* Co plans to invest 160 million yuan to set up a finance lease factoring JV in Shenzhen with partner, and to own 80 percent stake in it

