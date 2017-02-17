Feb 17 Bridgestone Corp:

* Says it plans to buy back up to 50 million shares(6.4 percent stake) for no more than 150 billion yen

* Says the repurchase period from Feb. 20 to Dec. 22

* Says the co to retire 20 million treasury shares and the same amount of the repurchased shares above, effective Jan. 19, 2018

Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/bzDCC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)