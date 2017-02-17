BRIEF-Geonext unit plans to sell solar power generation station related rights to MF
* Says its Tokyo-based unit plans to sell four solar power generation stations' related rights to MF Co.,Ltd., at an undisclosed price
Feb 17 NTT Data Corp :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the company from rating monitor -R&I
* R&I affirmed rating on the company at "AA" -R&I
* Rating outlook stable -R&I
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ljlsOh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its Tokyo-based unit plans to sell four solar power generation stations' related rights to MF Co.,Ltd., at an undisclosed price
KINGSTON, Jamaica, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One recent holiday, a carload of Jamaicans went in search of a beach to have a picnic. On an island with nearly 800 km (500 miles) of coastline, they did not think it would be hard.