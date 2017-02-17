BRIEF-Huayi Brothers Media issues 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 mln yuan
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 million yuan
Feb 17 Dentsu Inc :
* Says it appointed KPMG as auditor, to succeed Deloitte
* Says effective March 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/o5dNkU
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.