BRIEF-Ayima Group launches Ayima Query, its first Big Data Platform
Launches Ayima Query, its first Big Data Platform
Feb 17 Realworld Inc:
* Says Cookpad Inc will transfer 10.1 percent stake in it to Daiwa Securities on Feb. 22
* Says Cookpad Inc will hold 0 percent and Daiwa Securities will hold 10.1 percent stake in it after transfer


* Refers to article entitled "DFTZS KL Internet City could be Revenue Asia's new core business" posted in the edge on may 29