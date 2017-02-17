BRIEF-India's Aryaman Capital Markets posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 5 million rupees versus loss 1.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 GLP J-REIT :
* Says it plans to issue 9th series unsecured investment corporation bonds worth 1 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.47 percent and maturity date on Feb. 26, 2027
* Says subscription date on Feb. 17 and payment date on Feb. 27
* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bpTUYw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net profit 5 million rupees versus loss 1.9 million rupees year ago
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)