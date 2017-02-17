Feb 17 GLP J-REIT :

* Says it plans to issue 9th series unsecured investment corporation bonds worth 1 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.47 percent and maturity date on Feb. 26, 2027

* Says subscription date on Feb. 17 and payment date on Feb. 27

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment

