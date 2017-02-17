BRIEF-Soktas Tekstil to terminate operations in thread production department
* DECIDES TO TERMINATE OPERATIONS IN THREAD PRODUCTION DEPARTMENT, LAYS OFF C.75 PERSONNEL Source text for Eikon:
Feb 17 Tokyo Base Co Ltd :
* Says its stock has been moved to the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE Mothers, since Feb. 17
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zrMtnp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* DECIDES TO TERMINATE OPERATIONS IN THREAD PRODUCTION DEPARTMENT, LAYS OFF C.75 PERSONNEL Source text for Eikon:
* March quarter net loss 39.4 million rupees versus profit 31.7 million rupees year ago