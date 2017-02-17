BRIEF-India's Aryaman Capital Markets posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 5 million rupees versus loss 1.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 Guanghui Energy Co Ltd:
* Says it will jointly set up a new company for development, construction and operation of coarse aromatics hydrogenation project in Sinkiang with Chongqing Sanxia Paints and a Shandong-based new energy company
* Says its subsidiary will invest 204 million yuan, Chongqing Sanxia Paints will invest 198 million yuan and the Shandong-based new energy company will invest 198 million yuan in the new company and hold 34 percent, 33 percent and 33 percent stake respectively
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/m1n3AS
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/m1n3AS
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)