Feb 17 Guanghui Energy Co Ltd:

* Says it will jointly set up a new company for development, construction and operation of coarse aromatics hydrogenation project in Sinkiang with Chongqing Sanxia Paints and a Shandong-based new energy company

* Says its subsidiary will invest 204 million yuan, Chongqing Sanxia Paints will invest 198 million yuan and the Shandong-based new energy company will invest 198 million yuan in the new company and hold 34 percent, 33 percent and 33 percent stake respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/m1n3AS

Further company coverage: and (Beijing Headline News)