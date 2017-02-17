Feb 17 Asia Development Capital Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell entire 100 percent stake in unit S.A.Consulting at 1 million yen, on Feb. 28

* Says co plans to sell 93.3 percent stake of shares in unit Rokugo Co Ltd at 279.8 million yen, on Feb. 28

* Co will hold no stake in two firms after transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/FZx7jU ; goo.gl/NIsVKU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)