BRIEF-Ayima Group launches Ayima Query, its first Big Data Platform
* LAUNCHES AYIMA QUERY, ITS FIRST BIG DATA PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 17 Hearts United Group Co Ltd:
* Says it will repurchase up to 760,000 shares, representing a 3.4 percent stake
* Says share repurchase up to 1 billion yen in total
* Says repurchase period from Feb. 20 to April 28
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/AtPU4r
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* LAUNCHES AYIMA QUERY, ITS FIRST BIG DATA PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Refers to article entitled "DFTZS KL Internet City could be Revenue Asia's new core business" posted in the edge on may 29