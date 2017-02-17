BRIEF-Soktas Tekstil to terminate operations in thread production department
* DECIDES TO TERMINATE OPERATIONS IN THREAD PRODUCTION DEPARTMENT, LAYS OFF C.75 PERSONNEL
Feb 17 VT Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says the co plans to use 194 million yen(advisory fees included) to raise 51 percent stake in PEUGEOT CITROEN SOUTH AFRICA (PTY) LTD, up from 0 percent, from AUTOMOBILES PEUGEOT S.A.
* Says the acquisition effective May 1


* March quarter net loss 39.4 million rupees versus profit 31.7 million rupees year ago