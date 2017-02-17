Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Daiwa House Reit Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to sell trust beneficial rights of a property located in Chiba, at 370 million yen, on Feb. 23
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XOalkm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.