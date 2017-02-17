BRIEF-Soktas Tekstil to terminate operations in thread production department
* DECIDES TO TERMINATE OPERATIONS IN THREAD PRODUCTION DEPARTMENT, LAYS OFF C.75 PERSONNEL Source text for Eikon:
Feb 17 Look Inc :
* Says it plans to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary based in Tokyo as the successor preparatory company on Feb. 17
* Says co will transfer its business to the new subsidiary and restructure itself into holding company, effective Jan. 1, 2018
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/IQ3Mcj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net loss 39.4 million rupees versus profit 31.7 million rupees year ago