BRIEF-Sasini reports HY pre-tax profit 110.4 mln shillings
* HY ended March 2017 group revenue 1.45 billion shillings versus 1.59 billion shillings year ago
Feb 17 Aucma Co Ltd:
* Says it will acquire 34.9 percent stake in a Qingdao-based VC at 0 yuan
* Says it will be responsible for investment of 30 million yuan in the VC
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7Da4W4
* March quarter net loss 3.2 million rupees versus profit 5.8 million rupees year ago