Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Daiwa Securities Group Inc :
* Says co's UK-based unit (DCME) receives judgment from High Court of Justice Chancery Division, on lawsuit filed by Singularis Holdings Limited (SHL)
* According to the judgment, the unit DCME was requested to pay SHL $152.8 million as well as relevant delay damages whose amount to be determined
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WZYC62
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.