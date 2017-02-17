Feb 17 Daiwa Securities Group Inc :

* Says co's UK-based unit (DCME) receives judgment from High Court of Justice Chancery Division, on lawsuit filed by Singularis Holdings Limited (SHL)

* According to the judgment, the unit DCME was requested to pay SHL $152.8 million as well as relevant delay damages whose amount to be determined

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WZYC62

