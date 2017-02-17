BRIEF-Tomasz Walus new CEO of TXM, cos' management board dismissed
* TOMASZ WALUS APPOINTED CO'S NEW CEO, REPLACES ON THIS POSITION LECH PRZEMIENIECKI
Feb 17 Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon Co Ltd :
* Says a Qingdao-based new energy holding firm has become the controlling shareholder of co, owing 15.49 percent stake of shares in co
* Plan was disclosed on Jan. 18
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hLl7Gw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* TOMASZ WALUS APPOINTED CO'S NEW CEO, REPLACES ON THIS POSITION LECH PRZEMIENIECKI
* March quarter profit 7.9 million rupees versus 2.1 million rupees year ago