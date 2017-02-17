BRIEF-Hanall Biopharma to dispose treasury shares for 131.7 mln won
* Says it will sell 30,000 shares of common stock from May 30 to June 5
Feb 17 Senhwa Biosciences Inc:
* Says it will issue 8.5 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price from T$140 per share to T$200 per share for operating funds enrichment
* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 90 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tHurDr
* Rich Wisdom Ltd shall transfer and assign to transferee limited partnership interest for a consideration of US$3.72 million