Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 20 e'grand Co Ltd:
* Says it repurchased 145,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of totally 99,942,600 yen in total, as of Feb. 17
* Says previous plan disclosed on Jan. 31
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.