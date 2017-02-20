Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 20 Nihon Chouzai Co Ltd :
* Says the co formed business alliance with THE DAI-ICHI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, LIMITED. and The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited. on Feb. 20
* Says the three entities will cooperate on sales and development of products as well as service promotion
* Says the two insurance companies are both wholly owned by Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/b3cEX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.